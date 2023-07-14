Donald L. Nicholson, age 98, of Poulsbo, WA, formerly of Ashland, WI, left this world to be with his Lord and Savior, on Monday, July 10, 2023. He recently relocated to Lemont, Il to be closer to his son’s and their families.

He was born January 5, 1925 in Mason, WI to Charles and Mabel Nicholson. He married Elaine Hagstrom on January 25, 1946 and resided in Mason. Don and Elaine farmed and he started a milk route hauling for Sunnyside Cheese Factory. He later worked in construction as a master carpenter and cabinet builder finishing up his career with Tomlinson Construction Company of Ashland, WI. He worked on many of the businesses in Ashland including the hospital, high school, hotels, banks and many residential homes.

