Donald J. Wiener, age 53, of Mason, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Ashland Health Services. Donny was born to James E. and Susan K. (Warren) on April 1, 1969 in Ashland, WI.

Donny was united in marriage to Tracey M. Neibauer on August 14, 1993 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Mellen.

