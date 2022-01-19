Donald Buckman, age 93, a resident of Shell Lake, Wisconsin, passed away of natural causes on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Indianhead Medical Center.

Donald was born on September 20, 1928, to Herman R. Buckman and Leola Larson Buckman in Superior, Wisconsin.

