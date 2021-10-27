For all but a few, the fall sports season has ended for local high school teams and athletes. Upon review of the respective records from programs in Ashland, Bayfield, Butternut, Drummond, Mellen, South Shore, Washburn and Northland College, most lost more games and matches than they won. This would hardly qualify any as losers, however. Which brings me to a random group of student-athletes with whom I have spoken over these months, whose sage advice on sports and life belies their youth in every possible way:
“My biggest piece of advice would be do something that makes you happy and if at some point the sport stops making you happy don’t be afraid to change. Your happiness is more important.” — Elaina Seeger, senior Ashland High School
