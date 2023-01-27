Dolores Rose Schraufnagel age 103, of Glidden, died on Wednesday January 18, 2023 at The Waterford in Park Falls. She was born on March 23, 1919 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Aloysius and Eleanora (Simandl) Ditscheit. Her early life and schooling were in Milwaukee, where she attended St. Ann’s grade school and Messmer Catholic high school. Dolores worked in Milwaukee before marrying Gerald Schraufnagel on April 11, 1942. The couple lived in Glidden after WWII. Dolores was a member of St. Anne’s Sodality since 1943, the National Catholic Order of Foresters (and later served as an insurance agent for them), the American Legion Auxiliary, Glidden Ambulance Service, Ashland County Unit on Aging, Glidden Area Senior Center, and the Glidden Memorial Committee. She also enjoyed all of her friends over the years from Birthday club and Bunco. Dolores said her greatest job was being a mother and grandmother, and Dolores & Jerry’s home was always open to relatives, friends and kids from the neighborhood. She enjoyed volunteering in numerous organizations, reading, playing cards, gardening, traveling, writing and painting.
Dolores is survived by (5) children: Mary (Richard) Panktratz of Glidden, Margaret Johnson of Minneapolis, Rose (Harold) Becker of Sussex, Kathryn (Timothy) Fleury of Clam Lake, and Stephen (Patricia) Schraufnagel of Ashland, and daughter-in-law Sue Harries of Ashland, (19) grandchildren, (45) great-grandchildren, and (4) great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, baby sister, husband Gerald, son Joseph, son-in-law Allan Johnson, granddaughter Azucena and brothers Ambrose & Cyril Ditscheit.
