Dolores Goethlich Carlson passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Albuquerque, NM. Dolores was born April 6, 1930 to parents Mr. and Mrs George Goethlich in Ashland, Wisconsin. She married Charles (Chuck) Carlson June 6, 1953. Chuck and Dee did not have children. Dee worked as an administrative assistant at Sandia Laboratories for many years. Chuck worked at Sandia Laboratories as well as an engineer. Chuck and Dee built their home in Cedar Crest, doing most of the work themselves. They loved living in New Mexico. Dee was a caring daughter, moving her parents to Albuquerque so she could care for them in their later years. She was devoted to her family, visiting her brother-in-law Glen, sisters-in-law Joyce and Virginia when she had the time. Chuck and Dee were gracious hosts whenever family visited them. Dee enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, showing them the sights of her adopted state of New Mexico, including the Balloon Fiesta! Delores is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Chuck, who passed away in 2002. She is survived by four nephews, two nieces, many grand-nieces and nephews who live in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Alaska, Texas, and Oklahoma. She was 92. She will be buried next to her husband at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Dolores and here husband will be buried at Santa Fe National Cemetery announced at a later date.
