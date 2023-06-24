Dolores E. Knapp, 94, longtime area resident died peacefully, Sunday, December 25, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born in Detroit, MI on May 5, 1928, the daughter of Philip and Ebba (Isaksson) Nelson.

Dolores was united in marriage to Myron Knapp on September 10, 1949, they were married almost 70 years at his passing in 2019.

