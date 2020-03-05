Woodcock

Researchers today use leg tags and GPS trackers to follow woodcock migration. But getting out in the woods still works, too — and it cleanses the soul. (Contributed photo by Mark Parman)

The other night I was out with Fergus and Jenkins for their bedtime business. As they sniffed around for the perfect spot, I stood gazing up at the nighttime sky and thought I heard a woodcock flying overhead, its wings whistling, but then reason prevailed. I suppose it could have been a duck, but I’m sure it wasn’t a woodcock.

Despite the recent warm temps, we still had too much snow on the ground for even the earliest migratory male woodcock. It was simply wishful thinking.

