With a narrow 58-55 home loss Thursday to the Hayward Hurricanes (3-9), an improving Ashland Oredockers boys basketball team dropped to 3-9 on the year. Behind balanced scoring from senior Kade Jolma's 17 points, Antoine Carter's 16 points, and Marcus Kruzan with 12, and effective full-court defensive pressure, the 'Dockers kept the game within reach until the final seconds when Ashland's 3-point shot attempts to tie the game missed the mark.

