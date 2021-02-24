MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being sued over its enforcement of environmental protection laws.

The state's largest industry lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner have filed a lawsuit in Waukesha County Circuit Court seeking to block the DNR from requiring cleanup of unregulated "emerging contaminants," including PFAS or so-called "forever chemicals" that have polluted groundwater across the state.

