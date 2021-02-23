gray wolf
Photo by Gary Kramer, USFWS

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's wolf season will end across most of the state Wednesday after hunters and trappers filled half of the statewide quota in a little more than 24 hours, state Department of Natural Resources officials announced Tuesday.

The DNR launched the hunt on Monday morning. It's scheduled to run through Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, hunters and trappers had taken 60 wolves, filling 50% of the 119-animal state quota.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments