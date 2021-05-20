The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is celebrating National Endangered Species Day (May 21) by offering a $25 rebate for new purchases of an Endangered Resources license plate. The rebate is available for the bald eagle plate and the wolf plate during 2021.

Since 1995, sales of Endangered Resources license plates have played a critical role in funding DNR conservation work for more than 400 wildlife species and 300 plant species listed as endangered, threatened or special concern. Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Program works to identify, protect and manage native plants, animals and Wisconsin’s natural communities from the common to the critically endangered.

