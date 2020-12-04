MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Two groups of juveniles from Clark County are responsible for fatally shooting more than 40 deer and a horse which the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said were “thrill kills."
DNR law enforcement supervisor Lt. Robin Barnhardt said early in November people started reporting large numbers of deer being shot and left behind. The DNR and Clark County Sheriff's Office determined two separate groups of juveniles were suspected in the killings, the Marshfield News Heral d reported.
