...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people
in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer,
and Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting
northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread
east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
1 of 2
Caitlin and Lily Wheeler were a driving force behind Washburn’s 2021 state champion volleyball team. They will continue to play in college, at schools over 3,400 miles apart. (Contributed photo)
Volleyball and academic standout twin sisters Caitlin and Lily Wheeler have shared an unusual amount of success — and profound loss — while making history for the Washburn Castle Guards as all-state contributors to their team’s 2021 state volleyball championship. The Daily Press caught up with the Wheeler twins to reflect on their impactful past and talk about their immediate futures as university students and volleyball players – where they will be 3,430 miles apart when Lily heads to the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., while Caitlin goes to Waltham, Massachusetts-based Brandeis University.
Question: What do you see yourself doing in college and beyond?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.