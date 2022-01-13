Mellen hoops

The Mellen Granite Diggers boys basketball team withstood a stiff challenge from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe School (LCO) on Mon., Jan. 10, before eventually securing a 66-61 overtime home win behind junior Tommy Zakovec's 40-point scoring effort. The victory is Mellen's first in conference this season, while LCO drops to 3-6.

