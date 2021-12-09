The Ghosts of Christmas Past (Cameron Schmidt, left) and Christmas Present (Cindy Sari) are part of the StageNorth Theater production of “Dickens on the Deck,” a free adaptation of the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” performed outdoors through Dec. 18. (Contributed photo by Claire Duquette)
“A Christmas Carol” is a treasured holiday classic. This season, Bay-Area families have the opportunity to see the beloved Charles Dickens play as never before – outside on the deck of Washburn's StageNorth Theater. The outdoor performance, shown at no charge, will last about 40 minutes. The audience can either walk up to the deck – there will be a small fire pit for warmth – or view from the comfort of their autos, tuned in to the sound on a car radio tuned to 96.1 FM.
“This was (StageNorth owner) John Weinel's idea,” said director Tecumseh Salas. “Two years ago when COVID hit, he had the idea to offer the community a show that would be special, but safe for the audience. He was really passionate about offering a free show in the midst of a pandemic.”
