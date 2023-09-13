Diana June Hildreth (nee Sampson), Age 86, Bloomington, Mn, Date of death Aug 24, 2023. Born to June and Hank Sampson in Ashland, WI. She graduated from Ondossagon High School (1955) and a Minneapolis business college. Diana was passionate about her antique furniture business, collecting and dealing for over 50 years at Loft Antiques in SW Minneapolis and at regional antique shows. Her other passion was in the kitchen; she was the proud multi-year Blue Ribbon winner in the MN State Fair baking contests, including the wheat bread and Archway Cookie award. A truly phenomenal baker. Diana was also a prolific seamstress, making and repairing clothes, drapes, and upholstery.

Thanks to Julie Bray, “personal travel agent” and even better friend, they saw the world together. Special acknowledgements to Diana’s four best friends Judy, Dorothy, Arlene, and Clarice for their loyal friendship and fond memories.

To plant a tree in memory of Diana Hildreth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments