...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties.
In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band,
the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the
Grand Portage Reservation, the St. Croix Band in Burnett
County, the Bad River Reservation and the Bois Forte Band,
Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Diana June Hildreth (nee Sampson), Age 86, Bloomington, Mn, Date of death Aug 24, 2023. Born to June and Hank Sampson in Ashland, WI. She graduated from Ondossagon High School (1955) and a Minneapolis business college. Diana was passionate about her antique furniture business, collecting and dealing for over 50 years at Loft Antiques in SW Minneapolis and at regional antique shows. Her other passion was in the kitchen; she was the proud multi-year Blue Ribbon winner in the MN State Fair baking contests, including the wheat bread and Archway Cookie award. A truly phenomenal baker. Diana was also a prolific seamstress, making and repairing clothes, drapes, and upholstery.
Thanks to Julie Bray, “personal travel agent” and even better friend, they saw the world together. Special acknowledgements to Diana’s four best friends Judy, Dorothy, Arlene, and Clarice for their loyal friendship and fond memories.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.