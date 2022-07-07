Koch, Denise (Marie Zenobie nee Verbeke) Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on June 22, 2022 at age 95, following a brief illness. Preceded in death by her beloved parents, sisters, family and friends. Survived by her cherished daughter and “clone” Paulette Zoe (Bruce McLean), “favorite” grandson and kindred spirit Harrison Zoe McLean, devoted life partner and fellow adventurer of 49 years Lloyd Scott Turner, dear friends, family, colleagues, and patrons. Appreciation for Jeffrey Lewis MD, Essentia Health and Park Nicollet home hospice teams for their care.
Denise was a free spirit and true artist in every sense of the word. She lived her life in Bruxelles, Belgium through WWII and Milwaukee then Bayfield, Wisconsin, accordingly. Independent, outspoken and courageous in all her many interests and pursuits, with a twinkle in her eye and a heart of gold, she was inspired by life and shared her enthusiasm with all who knew her. Always grateful for simple things and the forces that guided her, she saw and embraced life in her own unique way. Throughout her acclaimed 70-year painting career, she adorned the world with the beauty and inspiration of her prolific work, remaining true to her creed of “all originals” and that her favorite painting was the one she would do next. She is deeply missed and forever loved.
To plant a tree in memory of Denise Zenobie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
