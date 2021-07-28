Paper mill 2

The Park Falls mill when it was known as Flambeau River Papers.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a Republican-sponsored bill with bi-partisan support earlier this month that would have offered up to $65 million to help two newly formed cooperatives buy the shuttered paper mills in Wisconsin Rapids and Park Falls.

Loggers, truckers, mill owners, land owners and investors are pursuing the cooperative model of mill ownership because they believe a cooperative would be more vested in the long-term financial health of the timber industry than the pursuit of short-term profits.

