AHS Girls basketball

The Ashland Oredockers girls basketball team stifled Spooner in their home game Friday with constant and harassing defensive play. After jumping out to a 40-6 halftime lead fueled by an aggressive full-court press, the Oredockers settled into a patient half-court offense in the second half to seal a 67-18 win. The girls team (1-2) heads to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (1-3) for its third conference game of the season Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

