The Bayfield County Board of Adjustment delayed a decision Thursday on a proposed Herbster water-bottling company so members could review legal briefs before making a ruling.
The board is being asked by owners of the proposed company to reverse a decision by the county Planning and Zoning Committee to deny a conditional use permit to bottle and sell water from an artesian well.
