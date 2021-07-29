Water protest

Opponents of the plan by the Kristle Klr firm to truck water from a Herbster area artesian well to be bottled in Superior gathered Thursday as a Bayfield County board considered the proposal.

The Bayfield County Board of Adjustment delayed a decision Thursday on a proposed Herbster water-bottling company so members could review legal briefs before making a ruling.

The board is being asked by owners of the proposed company to reverse a decision by the county Planning and Zoning Committee to deny a conditional use permit to bottle and sell water from an artesian well.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments