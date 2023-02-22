TOLLIVER, Margaret “Maggie” Jean, 66, of Ashland was born on December 10, 1956 in Ashland and died on February 18, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at the Frost Home for Funerals, Ashland.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Farther north snow accumulations upwards of 4 to 8 inches due to ongoing lake effect bands. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blizzard conditions are most likely within 10 miles of the Lake Superior shoreline. This area includes portions of Wisconsin Highways 13, 112, 118, and portions of US Highways 2 and 63 near Ashland. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
