...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 30
KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Bayfield County supervisors, representatives from area educational institutions, members of the Pigeon Lake Association and agents of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands survey the Pigeon Lake Field Station on July 2 west of Drummond.
Bayfield County may finally learn Tuesday the fate of the iconic Pigeon Lake Field Station, once an educational mecca for students and educators from around the state to enjoy summer days filled with learning and adventures.
In terms of sentiment, the Field Station is priceless for many Bayfield County residents — especially those who live on or in the vicinity of the Drummond-area Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest lake and people who had connections to former programs.
