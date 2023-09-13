It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David “Dave” Melvin Whisnant, a distinguished and much loved professor at Wofford College. He died on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the age of 80 after a battle with Glioblastoma Brain Cancer.

David was born on January 25, 1943, to Donald Melvin and Edna Fortner Whisnant in Cisco, Illinois. He attended nearby Monticello High School, where he played both football and basketball. Although he lost both parents in a tragic automobile accident on Christmas Day 1961 at the young age of eighteen, he attended Georgia Tech for two years and then finished his undergraduate education at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana in 1967, receiving the outstanding senior Chemistry award at the same time. He went on to get his PhD in physical chemistry from the University of Wisconsin in Madison in 1970, where he was also awarded the University Prize Fellowship. David’s first job was at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin. In 1983, he moved to Spartanburg where he taught physical chemistry – and also numerous January interims on such fascinating topics as Western films, digital photography, and rock ‘n’ roll music appreciation – at Wofford College until he stepped into the position of Vice President of Information Technology in 2000 retiring after 13 years.

  

