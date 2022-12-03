...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For
the Gale Watch, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
35 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST Sunday.
For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday
night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Our beloved son, and brother David Lee Kegel passed away on December 1, 2022 following a heroic battle with Glioblastoma Multiform, an aggressive brain cancer.
David enjoyed working and creating with his hands and learning about various mechanical systems which influenced his career choices. As a master tile setter, he loved the artistry of helping customers see their vision come true. After receiving an Associate’s Degree in Facilities Systems Maintenance, he worked in the field of building and restaurant maintenance in the Minneapolis area and in Ashland building a reputation for himself as a “fixer”. David loved learning, and most recently was working in the field of plumbing while in the plumber’s apprentice program.
