Our beloved son, and brother David Lee Kegel passed away on December 1, 2022 following a heroic battle with Glioblastoma Multiform, an aggressive brain cancer.

David enjoyed working and creating with his hands and learning about various mechanical systems which influenced his career choices. As a master tile setter, he loved the artistry of helping customers see their vision come true. After receiving an Associate’s Degree in Facilities Systems Maintenance, he worked in the field of building and restaurant maintenance in the Minneapolis area and in Ashland building a reputation for himself as a “fixer”. David loved learning, and most recently was working in the field of plumbing while in the plumber’s apprentice program.

