...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Western Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain and light wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, Carlton and
South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the Fond
du Lac Band, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake, Lena Lake, Hinckley
and, East Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Thursday to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Ice and slush on
roadways could impact the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light wet snow is expected in the early to
mid evening hours Thursday before transitioning over to mainly
freezing rain in the late evening and overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Daniel R. Dundovich, age 74, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn.
Dan was born November 4, 1948 in Ashland, the son of Tom and Gladys (Iverson) Dundovich. He attended Ashland High School and later Northland College with a BS in political science. He worked in many fields over his life but enjoyed working with people the most.
