Daniel R. Dundovich, age 74, of Ashland, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn.

Dan was born November 4, 1948 in Ashland, the son of Tom and Gladys (Iverson) Dundovich. He attended Ashland High School and later Northland College with a BS in political science. He worked in many fields over his life but enjoyed working with people the most.

