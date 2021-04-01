Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College is pleased to announce that Rick Olivo of the Ashland Daily Press has been awarded the 2021 Media Award from the Wisconsin Technical College District Boards Association. WITC nominated Olivo for the award for his story on the marine repair technician program at the WITC-Ashland campus. The article entitled, “WITC calls in the marines” was published in a special Progress Edition of the Ashland Daily Press.

“The article did a great job of showcasing the marine repair technician program and explaining why our graduates are in high demand,” said Steve Bitzer, WITC’s vice president of student affairs and Ashland campus administrator. “I’m really pleased that an article from the Ashland Daily Press was chosen for the award and that it focused on a degree program that is so important to tourism and recreation not only in our area, but throughout the entire state of Wisconsin.”

