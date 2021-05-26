Ashland County District Attorney David Meaney said this week that he still is reviewing the case against a local pastor whose trial ended in a mistrial April 16 and hasn’t determined if he will refile charges.

Tony Lashbrook, 54, the former pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church who also was a school bus driver, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement in connection with the assault of a family member.

