...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Ashland County District Attorney David Meaney said this week that he still is reviewing the case against a local pastor whose trial ended in a mistrial April 16 and hasn’t determined if he will refile charges.
Tony Lashbrook, 54, the former pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church who also was a school bus driver, was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement in connection with the assault of a family member.
