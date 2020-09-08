Yankees Mets Baseball

Third base umpire Roberto Ortiz (40) calls New York Mets'Billy Hamilton out on an attempted steal during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Met, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

 Kathy Willens

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added speedy outfielder Billy Hamilton to their active roster Tuesday and optioned slumping slugger José Martínez to their alternate training site.

Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. Hamilton, who turns 30 on Wednesday, went 1 for 22 in 17 games with New York before he was designated for assignment on Friday.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments