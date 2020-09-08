...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN AND
EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
