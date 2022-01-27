Herb (Joseph Beecher, left), Jeffrey (Donavin O'Claire), Gilmer (Sara Earing) and Sonia (Madison Briner) listen to Jesus's teachings in the Stephen Schwartz musical “Godspell.” The CTA production is directed by Shannon Miller. (Contributed photo by Claire Duquette)
Just over 50 years ago, the musical “Godspell” challenged audiences with its energetic, joyful take on the parables found in the Gospel of Matthew. After having to close its doors for two years due to the pandemic, “Godspell” is the perfect vehicle for the local theater community to again let loose on stage in an energetic, love-filled show directed by Shannon Miller.
With a book by John-Michael Tebelak and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Godspell” captures the mood of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, yet remains as relevant as the gospel on which it is based. The plot, such as it is, is simple – we see Jesus interact with his new-found followers, teaching them a new way of thinking about what it means to be a caring community. For those with a traditional church background the stories will be familiar – the good Samaritan, the prodigal son and the separation of the sheep from the goats and many others.
