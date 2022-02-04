Gordon Kratz

(Contributed photo)

Gordon Kratz of Glidden delivered a load of fleece blankets Thursday to the Chequamegon Humane Association. His family purchased all the cozy blankets for the dogs and cats at CHA. Gordon hopes his act of kindness will rub off on other youths in the area to get involved and do random acts of kindness.

Let give Gordon a round of “a-paws" for helping homeless dogs and cats sleep a little more comfy on the cold nights.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments