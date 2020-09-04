...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 10 TO 20 KNOTS, WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND
WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET.
* WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI, TWO HARBORS
TO DULUTH MN, DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON
HARBOR WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON.
* IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN
HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
&&
Cowboys cut key free agent addition in safety Clinton-Dix
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys released safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday, cutting ties before the first game with the free agent they hoped could help fill the void of several losses in the secondary.
Clinton-Dix didn't make it to the regular season despite being reunited with first-year coach Mike McCarthy. He played for McCarthy for four-plus seasons in Green Bay.
