The Ashland Oredockers girls volleyball team has not yet missed a game this season, but even the uncertainty of the schedule in the age of COVID can stress players, coach Sarah Moravchik said. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
COVID cancellations of games both indoors and outdoors have been common throughout Wisconsin since high schools opened in late August. Milwaukee, Racine, Burlington, Wilmot, Eau Claire, Pewaukee, Antigo, Chippewa Falls, and Cudahy to name just a few, have had to cancel football games. Many more schools have been forced to miss indoor contests. Add Mellen, South Shore and perhaps Ashland to the list. The first two schools moved to virtual learning for the week of Sept. 13 – Sept. 20 while taking COVID precautions, and as a consequence won’t be participating in sports during the week. Ashland postponed its Friday-night football game without explanation, though parents have told the Daily Press that it was because someone associated with the team tested positive for COVID.
While clear-cut standards for high school sports COVID cancellations are outlined in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Guidelines for the Return to 2021 Fall Sport Seasons, which were established on Aug. 31, what isn’t as certain is the impact cancelling games has on student-athletes. It’s an issue, according to Bay-Area coaches and players.
