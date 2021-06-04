Washburn Chequamegon Bay PFLAG awards scholarships each year to high school seniors who exemplify courage, leadership and volunteerism in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s winners are Dustin Hagmann (left) of Chequamegon High School in Park Falls and Sorley Swanstrom Arnold of Washburn High School. Dustin will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Sorley will attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Kate Stolp of PFLAG presented the award to Dustin on May 26 and Nancy Hanson presented Sorley on May 19.

Information provided by Washburn Chequamegon Bay PFLAG.

