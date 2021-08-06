How do you prepare for something you don’t want to do? I put it off. I try to pair it with something I like to do. I take a deep breath and just go for it. This is what it’s like to call my mom these days.

No, this isn’t because of a mother-daughter relationship struggle. Every time I’ve called over the last year, my mom shares stories from her day working as a nurse. Patients yell at her. She and her co-workers are sworn at, blamed for the lack of appointments, and even get harassed when someone’s COVID test comes back positive and they have to share quarantine requirements. It is taking a serious toll on her.

