Ashland resident Kathy Allen speaks in favor of a proposal to transform the Ashland Motel on the city’s west side into a 24-unit homeless shelter. A total of 28 residents spoke in favor or opposition of the shelter at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. 

Ashland City Council members on Tuesday approved a permit to allow the conversion of the Ashland Motel into homeless shelter.

The vote came after a marathon four-hour debate over the issue that saw 28 residents comment on the issue, with 20 in favor of the homeless shelter and eight opposed. Plans for the shelter call for conversion of the motel at 2300 Lake Shore Drive West into 24 units of temporary housing for homeless people and families.

