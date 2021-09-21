Fall Festival at Copper Falls State Park has become a tradition for many people seeking a fall color tour, beautiful waterfalls, nature and family fun. This year’s event will be held Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some of the highlights include pumpkin painting and T-shirt printing and/or tie-dying for kids of all ages. Arts and craft vendors will be on hand, along with a raffle, wildlife display guided hikes and cider-pressing offered throughout the day.
In the afternoon, the Hawkins Creek Band will perform from noon to 3 p.m. Two of the band members, Steve and Eric Sorensen, are graduates of Mellen High School and performed with the band The Syndicate in the late 1960s. Fall Festival will mark a musical return to Mellen for them. Other members of the band are Billy Ryder, Mark Perrine, Chuck Freutche and Aiden Reilly. Tthe Friends of Copper Falls State Park will also have its concessions building open for treats and park-themed clothing, books, posters, cards and camping fun.
