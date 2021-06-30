This should alarm you. It certainly alarms me. The last time there was this much carbon dioxide in the air the oceans were over 70 feet higher — imagine what that'll do to beachfront property values! But don't just take my word for it.
It alarms the U.S. military. It has robust climate-mitigation plans — with a price tag to match. It's not just naval facilities on the coast, either. An Air Force base in Nebraska sustained over $400 million in damage when the Missouri River flooded in 2019. The direct costs of climate change aren't the only thing worrying military commanders. Former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel described climate change as a "threat multiplier" — increasing the risk of conflict due to resource scarcity.
