A portion of the Brownstone Trail near Bayfield remains closed because it slumped last year. Landmark Conservancy, which owns the segment, will keep it closed and the path rerouted as it explores long-term-fix solutions with community help.
Shoring up the unsightly and unstable slope known locally as the “slump” near Bayfield on the Brownstone Trail defies a short-term solution. But the fact that about 65 residents met with Landmark Conservancy representatives recently attests to community interest in finding the best way to restore and maintain the popular path.
The Brownstone Trail travels alongside Lake Superior between Bayfield and Port Superior Marina on an old railroad grade primarily over private properties. It opened to the public in 1996 when landowners signed easements with Landmark Conservancy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.