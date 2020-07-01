trail

A portion of the Brownstone Trail near Bayfield remains closed because it slumped last year. Landmark Conservancy, which owns the segment, will keep it closed and the path rerouted as it explores long-term-fix solutions with community help.

 PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY LANDMARK CONSERVANCY

Shoring up the unsightly and unstable slope known locally as the “slump” near Bayfield on the Brownstone Trail defies a short-term solution. But the fact that about 65 residents met with Landmark Conservancy representatives recently attests to community interest in finding the best way to restore and maintain the popular path.

The Brownstone Trail travels alongside Lake Superior between Bayfield and Port Superior Marina on an old railroad grade primarily over private properties. It opened to the public in 1996 when landowners signed easements with Landmark Conservancy.

