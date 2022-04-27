Conrad “Dewane” Leafblad, 85, formerly of Park Rapids, MN, died Thursday, April 21, in Lilac Homes, Dilworth, MN.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM with a visitation one hour before the service at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Conrad Leafblad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

