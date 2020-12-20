Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&