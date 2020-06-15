...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN IRON AND
CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES...
AT 831 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM
NEAR ODANAH, TO NEAR GURNEY, TO NEAR UPSON, AND MOVING EAST AT 15
MPH.
WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, PEA SIZE HAIL, AND FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND
LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS.
THESE STORMS WILL BE NEAR...
GURNEY AND UPSON AROUND 855 AM CDT.
SAXON AROUND 900 AM CDT.
OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE NEW ODANAH, CEDAR,
FRANKS FIELD, BAD RIVER RESERVATION, BIRCH HILL AND IRON BELT.
SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL
THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A
STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.
1 of 2
Carpenter Brad Memire finishes installing Karen Maki’s artwork at North Coast Coffee in Washburn. Artist Susan Lince obtained funds from Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and Wisconsin Art Board to help finance the community art project.
Carpenter Brad Memire finishes installing Karen Maki’s artwork at North Coast Coffee in Washburn. Artist Susan Lince obtained funds from Chequamegon Bay Arts Council and Wisconsin Art Board to help finance the community art project.
PHOTO CONTRIBUTED BY SUSAN LINCE-HOPKINS
Carpenter Sean Cadotte, left, helps Dala Hart hang her son Nyle Eichorst’s artwork on the side of Artists Squared Studio and Gallery in Washburn.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic squashed Washburn’s plans to host its quinquennial Homecoming celebration this year, calls went out to take a critical look at the city’s appearance and find ways to beautify and brighten its complexion.
Susan Lince, artist and co-owner of Artists Squared Studio and Gallery, answered the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.