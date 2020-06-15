Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN IRON AND CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTIES... AT 831 AM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ODANAH, TO NEAR GURNEY, TO NEAR UPSON, AND MOVING EAST AT 15 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, PEA SIZE HAIL, AND FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. THESE STORMS WILL BE NEAR... GURNEY AND UPSON AROUND 855 AM CDT. SAXON AROUND 900 AM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE NEW ODANAH, CEDAR, FRANKS FIELD, BAD RIVER RESERVATION, BIRCH HILL AND IRON BELT. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.