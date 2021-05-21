The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Friday announced that Ashland is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the city of Ashland.

Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the SDWLP federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments