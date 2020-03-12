I was first encouraged to learn how to make pasties after deciding to move to the West Coast from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Knowing that pasties would not be readily available there my boyfriend (now husband) joked that he wouldn’t move out West if I didn’t keep the freezer stocked with pasties — and so I did! After moving, I met many transplanted Midwesterners whose hearts longed for pasties like back home. Their longing encouraged me to begin selling my pasties at area farmers markets. After meeting local producers in the area, I began incorporating local ingredients like grass-fed beef, and advertised those sources to support my fellow farmers market vendors.
My grandparents taught me how to make an old family pasty recipe. While I learned how to roll out the dough, my grandmother shared stories about my great-great-grandmother selling pasties to the copper miners before they headed down into the dark trenches of the mines to work. Hence the name, Copper Pasty. I love hearing bits and pieces of local history that involved the mining community around pasties as well as hearing customers share stories of their history with pasties. It’s a comfort food with a rich history that partners well with eating locally and sustainably.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.