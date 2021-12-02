Ahhhh, crazy Christmas shopping. Am I right? It’s just nuts – or at least it used to be. According to The Economist magazine, holiday season shopping has lost a step. There are more paths to retail fulfillment than ever before (shameless plug: nothing is a more certain bet than shopping local – just do it!), and the old ways of gift hunting and gathering have all but passed. Which brings me to coaching, tradition, and changing times ….

Over the past six months I have had the pleasure of writing freelance for the Daily Press, during which I have met a bunch of terrific local coaches. Some of them won big this year: Jenna Galligan for Washburn’s girls state volleyball champions, Olaf Kirsten for Washburn’s boys soccer sectional finalist, Jonny BeBeau for Ashland’s girls state soccer qualifier, and Greg Gilmore for the Northland College men’s successful soccer team all come to mind. Many more coached teams this year with records that nudged forward, slipped back, or remained static – that’s sports. Then there are two exceptional coaches I never met: Drummond’s Jackie Gunderson and Ashland’s Bob McLeod — icons who made their mark and then some by gracing us with their well-lived and purposeful lives.

