...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Ahhhh, crazy Christmas shopping. Am I right? It’s just nuts – or at least it used to be. According to The Economist magazine, holiday season shopping has lost a step. There are more paths to retail fulfillment than ever before (shameless plug: nothing is a more certain bet than shopping local – just do it!), and the old ways of gift hunting and gathering have all but passed. Which brings me to coaching, tradition, and changing times ….
Over the past six months I have had the pleasure of writing freelance for the Daily Press, during which I have met a bunch of terrific local coaches. Some of them won big this year: Jenna Galligan for Washburn’s girls state volleyball champions, Olaf Kirsten for Washburn’s boys soccer sectional finalist, Jonny BeBeau for Ashland’s girls state soccer qualifier, and Greg Gilmore for the Northland College men’s successful soccer team all come to mind. Many more coached teams this year with records that nudged forward, slipped back, or remained static – that’s sports. Then there are two exceptional coaches I never met: Drummond’s Jackie Gunderson and Ashland’s Bob McLeod — icons who made their mark and then some by gracing us with their well-lived and purposeful lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.