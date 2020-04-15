Three local producers will receive micro-loans totaling $13,520 from the Chequamegon Food Co-op to help with farm projects this summer. These small, no-interest loans are capped at $5,000 and have a three-year payback period. Micro-loan recipients for the Spring 2020 loan cycle are:
Owner Stan Ford of Two Creeks Farm in Marengo will purchase organic fertilizers to enhance the PH in his soil in order to yield better hay crops for local beef farmers and also to diversify his crops with planting soft fruits.
Owners Brigid Reina and Jake Williams of Washburn will use the funds for startup costs for their new ecological land restoration business, Regenerative Ruminants, where a small “flerd” of goats and sheep will be rented out to private and public landowners.
Owner John Adams of Yeoman Farm in Washburn will put microloan funds toward a 30-acre purchase and a hydraulic pump replacement for his Allis Chalmers tractor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.