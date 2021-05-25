When my wife and I moved to the Bay Area nine years ago, I knew little about climate change science. I was focused on moving, retiring, and fixing an old house that was not built for winter living. Our propane boiler failed on day one and estimates for replacement were close to $10,000 for my radiant system. It seemed high and I looked around for alternatives. I found a plumber in Ashland that had experience in ground-source heat pumps and was able to get an install done for about the same money as a propane unit after tax breaks.
A heat pump is an air conditioner with a reversing valve that takes heat from outside air or water and moves it into your house. This is old technology that has been perfected and air source units are available now that heat well down to 15-below. My ground-source unit also heats my hot water in the winter. I made other improvements like upgrading my attic insulation, better window treatments, weatherstrip sealing, low-flow showerheads and LED bulbs. Much of this I did myself over time to get the house up to our comfort standards. As time went on, I was able to buy into community solar and replace both our cars with the most efficient ones we could afford.
