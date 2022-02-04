Have you recently heard phrases like “green lockdown” or "climate lockdown?” Or maybe climate policies were labeled as a “loss of civil liberties”? If so, you may have already been exposed to misinformation spread by conspiracy followers. Misinformation is information that is created, misleading, and spread. It has become so common in recent years that misinformation was the word of the year in 2018 (Dictionary.com). In addition, experts predict that conspiracy groups, currently focusing on COVID-19, will pivot to climate change in 2022.
A climate change misinformation network exists that includes people from various think tanks, energy producers and political groups. These people finance, create and promote climate misinformation. They benefit from the current situation and take actions to make sure things stay the same. They attack climate scientists, question climate facts, question the human cause, or incorrectly say that climate action will cost too many jobs. In addition, they share this type of misinformation on social media. Unfortunately, these platforms amplify misinformation by serving as echo chambers between like-minded people. In addition, information spreads quickly on social media, whether accurate or not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.