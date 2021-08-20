SeegerQA1

Elaina Seeger had never tried pole vaulting before last season, but she still managed to qualify for state competition. (Contributed photo)

Question: What’s the secret to meeting challenges?

Answer: It took me a long time to accept it, but you are always going to have challenges no matter what you do. So when challenges do happen, instead of shutting down and being discouraged, I look at it as a way to get better. I still get frustrated and sometimes mad because, who doesn’t? But now it fuels my desire to do better and push past the boundaries of the challenges I face. The secret is to accept the challenges that you face and to use them to help better yourself, not let them slow you down. Use them as motivation.

