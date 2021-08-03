Three-quarters of a mile more than expected of Ashland’s deteriorating sewer system will be replaced this summer because the city got such a good deal on construction costs.

Ashland Public Works Director John Butler said sewers in the alley between 10{sup}th{/sup} and 11{sup}th{/sup} avenues west, south of 11{sup}th{/sup} Street will be rebuilt in the incremental effort to repair the crumbling system.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments